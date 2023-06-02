Simon Stone, BBC Sport

After the evidence of previous seasons, I was pretty sure Liverpool were the only club capable of mounting a challenge to Manchester City for the Premier League title.

I was equally sure Arsenal would finish outside the Champions League places again.

As it turned out, Liverpool’s challenge was virtually over by the end of August and Arsenal were top until they stumbled in mid-April.

It just underlines why nothing should be taken for granted. Chelsea and Tottenham have lots of ground to make up but they cannot be written off as top-four contenders next season.