Embarrassing for club and country

Clive Lindsay, BBC Scotland

Dundee United received a major lesson at the hands of AZ Alkmaar in their Europa Conference League qualifier - that they are obviously not as good as they thought they were after receiving plenty of plaudits from their impressive first-leg win over wily European operators.

The 7-0 hammering in the Netherlands is a result not only embarrassing for a club that once famously reached the Uefa Cup final but for Scottish football as a whole.

Yes, AZ have now not lost in 20 European ties at home and United were always underdogs, even after establishing a 1-0 lead, but the way they capitulated will leave question marks over the mentality and ability of a group of players with plenty of top-level experience.

AZ boss Pascal Jansen learned his lessons from the first leg to win the battle of strategies. Now it is up to Ross to find a way to somehow lift his players for their return, heads bowed, to the Scottish Premiership away to Heart of Midlothian on Sunday.