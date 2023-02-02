Sean Dyche said his key message since arriving at Everton has been about unity and the club's new manager wants "even the most disgruntled Evertonians to give us a chance".

Speaking in his first news conference as Toffees boss, he said: "The message is clear - unity.

"Even the most disgruntled Evertonians, give us a chance and stick by the team because they are important, they're very important.

"I'm reaching out to them, we'll give you honesty, work ethic, all we ask is give us a window to breathe, get ourselves going, play your role in that.

"It's easy to take the wheel of the ship in calm water, not so much when it's choppy water, we want the fans to play a part in that. It is choppy waters, there is no denying that. The club is not where it wants to be. But we want the fans to join in with us, to reconnect with us.

"It's easy to say, I've got to earn my spurs, I'm a Marmite manager anyway - not everyone wants you. We've got to put the hard yards in, some players have earned that but I want to remind them that they have to give. We want them to support from the off, wear their hearts on their sleeves, even the ones who have angles, questions, if they can park it for a little while and hopefully reconnect with us."