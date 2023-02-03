Sean Cole, BBC Sport

Christian Burgess couldn't quite believe what he had just seen. His side, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, were trailing 2-0 and down to 10 men against RFC Seraing. Rather than try to limit the damage, manager Felice Mazzu made an attacking substitution at half-time that changed everything.

Kaoru Mitoma came on and turned the game on its head with a stunning hat-trick to complete an incredible comeback. A 4-2 win sent the newly promoted side top of the Belgian First Division and announced the emergence of a new star.

"He just completely took the game by the scruff of the neck and won it for us. It was like the Kaoru Mitoma show. He was unstoppable," says Burgess, an English defender who previously played for Middlesbrough and Portsmouth.

He got the ball from deep and ran the length of the pitch to score the fourth. I remember thinking 'Wow, that was special'. That was when he announced himself as a seriously capable player."

Burgess and the rest of his Union team-mates knew little about Mitoma when he first arrived in Belgium. Now they can boast about having seen one of the breakthrough stars of the Premier League season take his first steps in European football up close.

