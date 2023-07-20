We asked you to tell us which player from Aston Villa's squad of 20 years ago (the 2003-04 season) would take the current team to the next level.

Here are some of your picks:

Steve: My first thought was Gareth Barry, but I'm not sure he would get into our current midfield. A player who would definitely get in is Juan Pablo Angel. He was strong in the air, mobile and brave. The way Emery sets up at the moment, JPA would fill his boots and bag 25-plus goals.

James: From the 2003-04 season, it's got to be Olof Mellberg. What a solid defender - so reliable, strong and always a danger from corners. He was afraid of no-one and made better players of those around him. I shed an inside tear when he moved on. It still hurts.

John: The 2003-04 season has many similarities with Villa's 2022-23 season. Lee Hendrie was an inspiration, bagging a few goals and bossing the midfield. He was a Villa fan and a fan favourite, a literal Jack Grealish of the noughties.

Antony: Darius Vassell was coming towards the end of his time at Villa around this point, but still hit 10 goals that season - only outscored by Juan Pablo Angel. An Emery-coached combination of Vassell and Watkins up front would be fascinating to see in 2023!

Eddie: Olof Mellberg. No-brainer, a club legend. An amazing player who would be a great partner for Pau Torres. A top-drawer central pairing is still a requisite for any team wanting to excel.