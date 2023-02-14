O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

My devotion to Arsenal has only grown stronger with each passing year, and this Valentine's Day I find myself feeling particularly grateful for what they bring into my life and the pride this current crop has reinstalled in me and many Arsenal fans.

And now, on the eve of a crucial match against Manchester City, I can feel my heart racing with excitement but also fear of it breaking. This match could be the turning point in our season, the moment that confirms a crumble, or one that sets us back on the road to the title and that would make up for 20 years of heartbreak.

Mikel Arteta and this current crop of players have brought the club back to life. Whether this season ends in glory or heartbreak, I will always be proud of the effort and dedication that this team has shown and the new dreams they have created for us as fans.

So as I sit down to watch the match on Wednesday, my heart overflowing with love and anticipation, I know that Arsenal have the power to bring me the greatest joy and fulfillment. Please Arsenal, it’s time to get back on track.