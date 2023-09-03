Arsenal scored two goals deep into injury time as they beat Manchester United in a dramatic game.

Marcus Rashford hammered in United's opener with their first meaningful attack - before Arsenal's Martin Odegaard swept in a first-time effort.

Alejandro Garnacho thought he had won the game for United but had a goal ruled out for VAR.

Declan Rice smashed the ball past Andre Onana in injury time before Gabriel Jesus added a third.

