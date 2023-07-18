Dundee secure loan for 'real technician' Boateng

Dundee have signed midfielder Malachi Boateng on loan from Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old - who has penned a season-long deal from the Premier League side - spent last term at Queen's Park, where he played 41 times for the Championship club.

"From my experience last season playing against Dundee, I could see that it's a club with good players and great fans," Boateng said.

"I think I'm ready to make the step up and that’s why I came back up here, to show everyone that I'm ready."

Manager Tony Docherty added that Dundee are "extremely impressed" with the "technical ability and physicality" of Boateng.

"He is a real technician," Docherty says. "He's good on the ball and has a wide range of passing. We know we’ve got a real player on our hands."