Everton 0-1 Wolves: Lampard reaction

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I thought we were the better team in the first half. Wolves always give you a tight game. They don’t score much but they don’t concede much. We played well, not getting the goal and then their goal changes the game in a big sense because it brought out the nervousness in us. We must keep our head up and the important thing now is to remain positive."

On mental strength: "There is still a long way to go. We are understanding of that. It’s easy to react very quickly and strongly to the way we are at. There are a lot of games where we need to keep mental strength.

"We came into a club on a bad run. You get used to losing games and that isn’t something that turns instantly. We must stay very balanced and make sure we stay very together and know there are a lot of games to get the points that we need."