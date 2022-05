We asked you to pick your United player of the season and Cristiano Ronaldo came out on top.

BBC Radio Manchester's Bill Rice named Ronaldo in his shortlist, alongside David de Gea and Fred.

The 37-year-old forward took 54% of the vote after scoring 24 goals on his return to Old Trafford.

Goalkeeper De Gea came second with 36%, followed by midfielder Fred on 10%.