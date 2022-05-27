Transfer news: Everton set to compete to sign Cornet

Everton will rival West Ham to sign Burnley and Ivory Coast forward Maxwel Cornet, 25, after the Clarets' relegation from the Premier League. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Forward Richarlison, could leave Goodison Park this summer, with Tottenham, Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain all keen on the 25-year-old. (Mail), external

Everton are among a number of Premier League clubs monitoring Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure, 22. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, the Toffees' move for Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, 31, as back-up for Jordan Pickford, is dependent on third-choice Joao Virginia completing a permanent move or another loan deal to Sporting Lisbon. (Lancashire Live), external

