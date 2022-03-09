Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

A few days of reflection may have calmed Bruno Lage’s tone, although his strident comments after the defeat by Crystal Palace have resonated. They were more startling after his equally determined words in support of his team after their previous underwhelming performance against West Ham. Few fans could complain at his description, but there has been surprise at the pointed criticism of Ki-Jana Hoever. He may be injured for the Watford game, but expect to hear Hoever’s name again when Lage faces the media at about 13:00 GMT.

Wolves’ formation has been debated, notwithstanding their position in the table. Lage has had success with two central midfielders – usually Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves – but they couldn’t hold the line against Palace, and perhaps he could have added Leander Dendoncker as a third man. The three-man central defence has been constant but some see this as too cautious, and a back four would give more attacking options. If considering a change, Lage is unlikely to say so, but fans will listen for hints.

Lage’s decision not to reinstate Raul Jimenez against Palace was hard to fathom. Jimenez has fallen well short of his old form, but he remains their most physical presence and Wolves missed him as a focus. Lage is likely to be asked to assess the Mexican - although all with the constant caveat that it is a delight just to see him playing at all.

He may also be asked to sum up the squad’s general state of mind. On Saturday, they looked jaded and nervous - but all is not lost, and Wolves have been far more successful than their next three opponents: Watford, Everton and Leeds.

Those sides may be galvanised by their need for points and Lage knows he must find the words in private to rally his players, and in public to appeal to supporters to keep believing.

Catch up with all the latest lines from the Wolves boss on this page later.