Simon Stone, BBC Sport at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

While it is never wise to pay too much attention to pre-season results - for the second game running Arsenal did a training session after a match so their legs are bound to be tired - neither is it a bad thing to beat a rival.

Manchester United deserved their success at MetLife Stadium because they were more clinical at one end of the pitch and tighter at the other.

The good thing for United boss Erik ten Hag is there should be more to come. Tom Heaton made some excellent saves but he will be replaced by new signing Andre Onana.

And, while Jadon Sancho scored an excellent goal and an injured Anthony Martial said he was "getting better" as he left the stadium, a new striker is on Ten Hag’s wishlist.

Arsenal have already done three significant lots of business. Now the work is under way to integrate midfielder Declan Rice, defender Jurrien Timber and forward Kai Havertz into manager Mikel Arteta’s squad and make the adjustments needed to make them effective.

It will come.