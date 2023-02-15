Everton v Leeds: Pick of the stats

Everton have lost just one of their last 10 Premier League games against Leeds (W5 D4), going down 1-0 at home in November 2020.

Everton are the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season with 16 goals, though these have come from 10 different goalscorers (excluding own goals). Only three players have scored more than once for the Toffees this term, with one of those (Anthony Gordon, three) no longer playing for the club (Demarai Gray three, Dwight McNeil two).