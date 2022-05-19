West Ham have one game left to secure a return to the Europa League next season so we asked you what David Moyes should say before Sunday's game with Brighton.

Here are some of your 20-word team talks:

David: Remember where we were two years ago boys. Make history and finish this season off on a high.

Geoff: Do you want to finish this season with a what might have been? Or do you want to be a legend?

Jamie: No matter what, you've made the fans proud. But c'mon lads, it's us or United.

Andy: Lads I promise to delve into the transfer market in the summer so we have cover everywhere we need it, so come the end of season we won’t fall short because we’re knackered.

Timothy: You’ve worked hard all season, go out do your best and finish with a win.

Robert: If you think this is the last game of the season, think again because next season's Euro campaign starts here.