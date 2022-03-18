Ralph Hasenhuttl says he has “never seen a fitter player” than James Ward-Prowse after his captain received another call-up to the England squad for the upcoming friendlies with Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

The 27-year-old has made nine appearances for his country and Hasenhuttl said he is very impressed with how Ward-Prowse is progressing.

“It’s absolutely phenomenal the way he has developed his game,” said Hasenhuttl. “He’s a real captain for me, a role model on how you should act.

“I have never seen a fitter player than him, definitely able to play three games a week without any issues and it’s no coincidence he’s played nearly every minute of the past two seasons.

“I’m very happy he is getting the chance to play for England again after the season he has played so far.”

Ward-Prowse will be pivotal if Southampton are to beat Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals this weekend and Hasenhuttl is backing his players to pose the champions problems.

“It’s a tough draw for us but we have shown in two games this season we are able to draw against them,” he said.

“We have some experience with each other and hopefully we will find a few good solutions for Sunday’s game.”