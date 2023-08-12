St Mirren 2-1 Dundee: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Sophomore albums are always tricky, but Stephen Robinson is showing his side's top six-finish might not have been a one-hit wonder.

He was able to get the best out of Curtis Main last season, relying on the striker's physical attributes to create chances for his side. He's trying to do the same with Mandron - but now he has McMenamin to provide service to his target man.

They could do with a little more stability at the back. When Dundee threatened, the hosts looked liable to crumbling.

That might say more about the visitors' attacking strengths. Tiffoney, McCowan and Cameron are a good stable of wingers.