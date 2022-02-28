Your views: 'He made me fall in love with Leeds'

Here is more of your reaction to Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds exit:

Dave: As a lifelong fan of Leeds United, it saddens me that Bielsa's departure was under these circumstances. He transformed our club into on of the most exciting teams that the Premier League had ever seen. I will be forever thankful to him for putting smiles back on supporter's faces and giving the whole city a much needed boost. Thank you, Mr Bielsa.

Robert: Fantastic human being - he made me fall in love with Leeds with the honesty and hard work ethics that he brought to the club. He will always be a Leeds legend to me and I know he will be missed by many.

Shady: Wrong decision in my opinion. Lack of investment in the first team squad this season has been unforgivable. Yes, his stubbornness to change his tactics may have been part of his downfall, but let’s not forget where we were when he took over. The man has my utmost respect. He is a humble man who lives for the game. Thanks for the memories Marcelo.

Ashley: Sacking him now was the right decision, in my opinion. There's no guarantee that Phillips, Coops and Bamford would have changed our trajectory under Bielsa. Better he left now as a struggling side with something still to play for than as the manager of a newly relegated side at the end of the season.

