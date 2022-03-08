Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United's Jack Harrison says new head coach Jesse Marsch has made an amazing impression since arriving at the club a week ago.

"Jesse's come in and had a really positive impact on the club, not just the team but everybody associated as well. Training has been great and he's been really clear with what he wants," the winger told BBC Radio Leeds.

"He's getting all the players on the same page and that's going to be crucial for us going forward. It's exciting to be a part of that and see where this club can go."

The former New York City star says Marsch's communication skills are excellent.

"It was one of the first things we noticed as players, how he understands players' ambitions, their feelings and just have a positive output," he said. "It's been incredible to have him in. I think he's got everybody excited again and motivated in the right direction."

Harrison and Marsch's paths have crossed before in the New York derby, when the winger played against Marsch's New York Red Bulls side. Over their six encounters Harrison came out on top with three wins and a draw - but started with a heavy loss.

"As my first professional debut I wasn't happy with a 7-0 defeat," said Harrison. "But the first time we beat the Red Bulls ever as New York City FC was actually at home and I managed to get a goal and an assist so I was really buzzing about that.

"For me New York (City) were the bigger team and they used to put the blue lights on the Empire State which was nice as well!"