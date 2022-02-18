Aston Villa v Watford: Team news

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard has no fresh fitness concerns among his squad but said after the insipid defeat at Newcastle it would be "reasonable to expect" changes to the side.

Ezri Konsa must complete a two-match ban, while Bertrand Traore remains out with a hamstring strain.

Watford manager Roy Hodgson will assess the fitness of two players but wouldn't disclose their names.

There could be a first club start in three months for winger Ismaila Sarr.

Midfielder Peter Etebo, who tore a thigh muscle in September, is back in full training.

Who makes your Villa starting XI?

Does Sarr take a place in your Hornets line-up?