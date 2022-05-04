Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United have bowed to fan complaints and got rid of their controversial obligation to buy Champions League and FA Cup tickets within the purchase of a season ticket.

From 2022-23, fans will be given the option of adding individual competitions to a season ticket, which covers all 19 Premier League games.

The club sees the move as evidence the new fan advisory board (FAB), launched in the wake of huge opposition to the European Super League, is having a positive impact.

“We have listened to fans’ opinions and worked closely with the FAB and Fans’ Forum to agree reforms that will allow each season ticket-holder to choose the option that works best for them,” said United’s chief operating officer Colette Roche.

A United cup season ticket will also be available for the first time this summer.

In addition, there will be a ticket buy-back scheme, which allows fans to sell unwanted season tickets on a match-by-match basis.

Season ticket-holders who opt out of a competition will be able to apply for tickets on a game-by-game basis.