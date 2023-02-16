McInnes on clean sheets, injuries and cup tie
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has been talking to the media ahead of their trip to Hibernian on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Jeriel Dorsett and Ash Taylor are back into full training.
Liam Donnelly is “progressing well but likelihood is he is available fully training next week”.
McInnes says “everybody wants to avoid the Old Firm” in Cup draws and he hopes to “have some good league form” going into the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup against Inverness in March.
Acknowledges it will be a “tough game” against Hibs, despite Killie's recent upturn in form.