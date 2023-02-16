Long-awaited win is bittersweet for McGinn

Paul McGinn's joy at Motherwell finally ending their winless Premiership run was tempered by disappointment that the victory came too late to keep Steven Hammell in a job.

The 2-1 triumph over St Mirren was a first Premiership victory in 12 matches for Motherwell - and their first at home since August - and took them up to ninth in the table.

But McGinn felt for Hammell after the Fir Park legend was sacked in the wake of last weekend's Scottish Cup defeat to Raith Rovers.

"It's been really tough," the full-back said. "You will struggle to meet a more likeable guy than the manager. It's just really tough for him.

"We should have been winning games, we were battering teams and we weren't getting there. Just that rub of the green wasn't there.

"It shows, it was a great run from Max [Johnston], but I think it's a bit of luck for his goal. I don't remember getting any of that under the old manager. Football can be like that at times, it's cruel. I definitely feel for him."