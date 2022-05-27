George Cummins, BBC Sport

It will be interesting to see how Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho greet each other when Tottenham face Roma in a pre-season friendly in Israel in July.

They have clashed in the past, with Conte calling Mourinho a “little man” and Mourinho calling Conte “a clown".

Mourinho won the inaugural Europa Conference League with Roma on Wednesday. In a pop at Daniel Levy, the Portuguese said before the game: "A semi-final gives you the right to play the final - if you are not sacked before the final."

Mourinho was dismissed by Levy six days before Tottenham’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City in 2021, with Ryan Mason taking charge of the team that day.

Spurs are the only club where Mourinho has failed to win silverware and this will be the first time he has faced them since he left.