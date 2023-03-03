Brighton midfielder Solly March is expected to return after missing their midweek FA Cup win with a minor injury.

Defender Pervis Estupinan, who was absent for that match with a muscle problem, should also be fit.

This game is likely to come too soon for West Ham's Kurt Zouma and Maxwel Cornet, but Vladimir Coufal could return from a heel problem.

Danny Ings is eligible to play after being cup-tied for the midweek defeat by Manchester United.

Jarrod Bowen, who has been dealing with a minor ankle injury, could return to the starting line-up.

The winger came on as a substitute in Wednesday's FA Cup exit at Old Trafford.

