Stellini on Conte, FA Cup disappointment and top four

Cristian Stellini has been speaking to the media before Tottenham’s game against Wolves at Molineux on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Antonio Conte will return to London from Italy and be back in charge of Spurs from Sunday: "The medical department decided that the timescale was one month after his [gall bladder] surgery. That stops on Saturday."

  • He stressed the frustration after Tottenham exited the FA Cup at Sheffield United: "Maybe the players now know a different face to me. It's difficult to shake off this type of match as we are all disappointed."

  • Pressed on the reason for the defeat, Stellini highlighted the attitude: "It's not about team selection but about the approach and mentality and the energy we put into the time. We have to be better."

  • He has the same players available: "Everything is fine, like in the last game. We are ready to play the next match with the same squad."

  • On their determination to reach the top four: "Everyone wants this but we have to work every day and we have to fight against ourselves."

