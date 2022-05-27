'Big summer for Gerrard, the jury is out' - your views

We've been asking for your views after Aston Villa's Premier League campaign ended with a 3-2 defeat at Manchester City on Sunday.

Here are some of your comments:

Peter: There aren’t many sides who could collapse so spectacularly as we did at Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The dreadful capitulation was pure Villa – the essence of the team mindset and game management distilled, redistilled, and served up for us on the terraces to imbibe in a tortuous five minutes or so.

Rob: This past season was undeniably disappointing. Villa have real quality players but they have not performed as a team. Please watch Liverpool and Manchester City and note how their quality players work so hard to support each other. Top players who are not afraid to subjugate their status in order to support their colleagues. Please Villa, think team.

Philip: I Love Villa through and through. This season has been about improving and with Grealish let go and getting some players in return, 14th ain't a bad finish. Dean had a stab at this season but it didn't go to plan. Steven has shown a lot more promise with the team so hopefully we get a good summer transfer session and progress.

James: Has anything improved since Smith? Not sure. Konsa and Watkins have gone backwards from previous seasons and he failed to get the best out of Ings. The worry is players know it's a stop gap for him and buying older players suggests he wants success now as oppose to building a club he plans to stay at. Big summer for Gerrard. The jury is out.

Kevin: Rubbish.