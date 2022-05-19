With two games left, we asked you for your 20-word team talks to give Frank Lampard a helping hand during a huge week for Everton.

And we've had loads. Here is a snapshot:

Tim: When you do the end-of-season Goodison pitch tour for the fans, make sure you can hold your head up high on all sides.

Kaye: The fans are with you "when skies are grey" but the skies have been jet black this season. Don't let us down.

Steve: You saw them coming in. You can hear them in the stadium. They are who you are fighting for tonight. WIN!!!

Ruth: Do it for the fans. Do it for the club. Do it for your pride. Believe you can and will.

Tommy: You don't want to be remembered as a member of the team that got Everton relegated.

Jeff: You have been pathetic all season. Please for one time play like you actually care! After that, please leave.