Transfer news: Bayern to move for Mane

Bayern Munich are planning a summer move for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, with the German giants having already made contact with the 30-year-old#s agent. (Sky Germany, via Metro)

However, the Reds have had no approach from the Bundesliga champions for the Senegal international, who is out of contract at Anfield in 2023. (Mirror)

Meanwhile, midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose deal also expires next summer, fears for his future at the club, having not played since 20 March. (Mail)

