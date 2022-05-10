Bayern Munich are planning a summer move for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, with the German giants having already made contact with the 30-year-old#s agent. (Sky Germany, via Metro), external

However, the Reds have had no approach from the Bundesliga champions for the Senegal international, who is out of contract at Anfield in 2023. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose deal also expires next summer, fears for his future at the club, having not played since 20 March. (Mail), external

