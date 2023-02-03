'Mbappe is just another level'

Matty Cash and Kylian MbappeGetty Images

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash says coming up against Kylian Mbappe was "another level" to anything he has experienced in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old, who represented Poland at the World Cup, faced Lionel Messi in the group stage, losing 2-0, and then Mbappe's France in the last 16, who knocked them out of the competition thanks to the Frenchman's double in a 3-0 win.

"I have done a few interviews before and said Sterling was my toughest opponent - a world -class player," Cash told Football Focus.

"I have had him and Foden that I have played against but coming up against Mbappe is just another level.

"I think Argentina is the game, of course, to focus on with Messi but I think they have quality all over.

"That was obviously a tough game - everywhere they have world-class players. I think for me personally the toughest game was Argentina.

"I am going to get both of them [shirts] framed."