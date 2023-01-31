Martindale on transfer negotiations

Livingston manager David Martindale has been giving BBC Sportsound an insight into how transfer negotiations unfold at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

"I don't really use the top six claim too much," he said. "The boys come up and see the likes of Lyndon Dykes moving on.

"It's more for the exposure than me selling that we're going to get in the top six. They're playing against the Old Firm. They're on the tele.

"The recruitment side is difficult. You've got to put a lot of time into it - especially the finances. I'll look at 10 or 15 players and we'll lose out on five or six of them because we can't compete with other teams financially.

"Most conversations start off by saying it's not about money. By the end of day two [of negotiations], it's always about money."