Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

If Fulham are heading up the M6 on Saturday anticipating three points to start the season, they may be in for a rude awakening.

Why? Because Everton have a fine record in their opening Premier League fixture, losing only once in the past 10 years.

Granted, that was last year's 1-0 home defeat to Fulham's west London neighbours Chelsea, but before that they had managed three wins and six draws in the previous nine seasons.

That includes victories in the curtain-raisers against Southampton in 2021 and Tottenham in 2020.

Toffees sides have traditionally prove durable on the first weekend - and Sean Dyche will be hoping that is the case once more against one of his predecessors in the Everton hotseat Marco Silva.

If we are looking for omens though, maybe it is worth avoiding last season altogether.

After all, it is only four months since Fulham raided Goodison Park and escaped with a comprehensive 3-1 win.