Former Chelsea and Everton winger Pat Nevin speaking to BBC Sport on players who have caught his eye: "One player I had seen a little before was young Elliot Anderson up at Newcastle. I couldn't quite make my mind up from his performances last season. Was he going to be a very good player or an exceptional one? I have now got to see him in the flesh a few times this season and the answer is clear, he will be exceptional.

"He caught my eye not only because of his match intelligence and skill, but the fact that he is already keeping star signing Sandro Tonali - who cost over £60m from AC Milan - out of the team.

"There was also a more personal reason for my interest. Elliot hasn't chosen between representing Scotland or England. He was in the last Scotland Squad but withdrew at the last moment with an 'injury', though he played a few days later for his club. As a Scot I obviously hope he chooses Scotland in the end, but I have no doubt England manager Gareth Southgate has been on the phone and I do not blame him."

