Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes the Bees might already have sealed Premier League safety if first-choice keeper David Raya had been fit all season.

The Spaniard missed 14 league games after sustaining a serious knee injury in October and Brentford picked up just 11 points from a possible 42 in his absence, having made a promising start to their maiden Premier League season.

Raya has returned for the past five games and helped the Bees - who are six points above the bottom three - keep their first clean sheet since November in a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, before they broke an eight-game winless run with a potentially crucial victory at Norwich last weekend.

“I am convinced that if we had David in the team in the four months he was out, we would have had more points,” Frank insisted before Saturday's game against relegation rivals Burnley.

“It’s not easy to put a number, but I know we have quite a few more points with him in the goal - not only because of saves, but also how he knows all the players in the back four, the back three.

“He plays with such a confidence. He is an experienced player so he is also, on set-pieces, not just focused on himself - he says ‘Pontus go here, Ethan go there’ and is still completely aware of everything around him."