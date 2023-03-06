Virgil van Dijk says Cody Gakpo can learn from "one of the best" in Roberto Firmino at Liverpool.

Gakpo scored twice in Sunday's historic win over Manchester United while Firmino - who has announced he is leaving Anfield at the end of the season - completed the remarkable game by scoring Liverpool's seventh.

Van Dijk was full of praise for his Netherlands team-mate Gakpo and said: "Obviously it's been a difficult time to come in any club, I think, in the winter for any player but he's settling in very well. It's a very difficult position to play.

"Obviously he learns from one of the best, I think, each and every day with Bobby Firmino. He has to keep going, keep the confidence, keep the belief and stick together.

"I think he will be fine for this club and I mentioned it already before but he's a fantastic player. Darwin is causing chaos all the time with his speed, his passion and also with the quality."

Sign up for Liverpool notifications here