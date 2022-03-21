Spurs 'must back Conte to keep Kane happy'

Former Spurs full-back Stephen Kelly says Antonio Conte "must be backed" after watching his old side move within three points of the top four with victory over West Ham.

Speaking on the Football Daily podcast, Kelly had great praise for Conte's role in quietly moving Spurs back into contention for the Champions League.

"Certain players that have been brought in are really contributing," Kelly said. "Bentancur, Romero and Kulusevski have had a huge impact and Kane and Son are just on a different level.

"They simply have to back Conte in the summer. He's got Kane back on fire and they have to keep Conte to keep Kane happy.

"With Conte, this team have got potential of winning something but I was always worried about that 18-month contract.

"He needs real financial backing, a statement of intent. I'm not sure Spurs will give him that."

