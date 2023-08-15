Alex Pewter, FYP Podcast, external

More than ever, Crystal Palace appear to be acting as the rational players within a transfer 'game' spiralling out of control.

With pressure to add depth to a first team on a comparatively modest budget, the club has already added a capable midfielder in Jefferson Lerma, who made a composed debut in Saturday's opening win over Sheffield United.

Of course, there is no such thing as a 'free' transfer in football once you factor in agent costs, signing fees and higher weekly wages. However, the Colombian's arrival from Bournemouth still offers excellent value and helps to offset the loss of two veteran midfielders this summer.

As much as the youth-driven 'buy low/sell high' transfer approach may be financially attractive overall, a mix of lower-cost and experienced options does offer Palace more stability in the medium term.

As with any players currently drawing outside interest, should the club be forced to part with midfielder Cheick Doucoure in the next 12 months, Lerma is far more likely to stay for the duration of his deal - adding security.

The team's midfield depth, which seemed a terminal flaw as recently as March, may now appear cured in terms of performance, but other areas of the pitch will need a similar fix in the coming weeks to avoid being an injury away from a crisis.