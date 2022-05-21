Lawro's predictions: Brighton v West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Both of these sides have had good seasons, but especially West Ham. David Moyes' side seem to give everyone a good game - with leaders Manchester City the latest example last weekend.

As I've been saying all season, the Hammers do not have the biggest squad but it looks like they only need a couple of additions in order to challenge properly for the Champions League spots next time.

Brighton are not quite at that level but they are still trying to beat their best league finish, which was 13th in the top flight in 1981-82. I think they'll do it.

Find out how Lawro thinks the rest of the weekend's Premier League fixtures will go