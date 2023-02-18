Analysis: Chelsea 0-1 Southampton

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

It was a case of deja vu for Chelsea and their supporters against Southampton, as Graham Potter's side slipped to another 1-0 defeat despite creating a host of opportunities to secure a point - or maybe even three.

The Blues, who were beaten at Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek, fell behind on the stroke of half-time through James Ward-Prowse's trademark free-kick before being denied by some magnificent last-ditch Southampton defending in the second period.

Half-time substitute Raheem Sterling in particular will be wondering how he failed to find the net, as Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Romain Perraud and Romeo Lavia all thwarted the England international with crucial blocks.

Potter's team have scored just four goals in their past 10 games and have won only two of their previous 14 games across all competitions.

A miserable afternoon was compounded by a nasty head injury to Cesar Azpilicueta, who was carried off after lengthy treatment but was conscious as he left the field.