St Mirren 1-0 Ross County: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Pre-match, Malky Mackay spoke of the importance of adding fire-power to his attack, and how performances were starting to turn into results.

The result they got today was exactly what their performance merited and had Gwion Edwards scored at the end, it would have been an entirely undeserved point.

The goal they conceded today would go in the soft category. Gallagher was allowed a clear run at goal.

They created enough chances - with 10 shots - but only two hit the target and there was a distinct lack of quality and composure up top.