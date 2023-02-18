Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen: What did the manager say?

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson: "I'm frustrated. We were starting to build momentum with a group that were really fragile.

"But you come to Celtic, lose that first goal and can see that fragility come back because it's not out their systems.

"That's the one thing I didn't want to happen. It makes you look more defensive and you can't get your press on, then they score another one.

"You need to stop the bleeding and be brave and after that we made a tactical change and it helped us. We got to half-time, made another change and were a bit better but were not enough of a threat.

"When a team's that good against you, it's hard to really have a go. And when you lose a goal so early it makes things really difficult."