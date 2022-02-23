'No-one will want to face Chelsea if they really start gelling'

No team will want to face defending champions Chelsea for the rest of this season’s Champions League, says former Blues midfielder Jody Morris.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are on course for the quarter-finals after a comfortable 2-0 first-leg win in their last-16 tie against Lille, but Morris believes they are “not even firing on all cylinders”, despite only one defeat in their past 19 matches.

“When you have got that formula the manager has of getting over the line and getting wins, it bodes well,” Morris told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast.

“Against Lille It was a 7/10 or 8/10 performance, but they have been well below that and still managed to win games.

“If they start to perform to the levels the players are capable of, and it really starts gelling, no-one will want to come up against this Thomas Tuchel side in this competition.

“All he will want is a little bit more attacking threat and to create more chances in open play, but he will be very happy with the way the team is coming on.

“As long as they stay healthy – hopefully Reece James is not out too long and Mason Mount is back now – he will be looking for a really strong charge towards the end of the season.”

