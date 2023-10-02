Former Premier League midfielder Paul Mortimer reacting to Tottenham's persistence in defeating Liverpool at the death on Saturday on BBC Radio London:

"Spurs had total belief that they could go on and create that chance to win the game.

"That is what good, top teams do. By hook or by crook they find a way to get across the line. It wasn't pretty in the second half, they looked laboured in the end, running out of ideas. But they got the job done. That is the name of the game - 'can we win the game when things are probably not going for us in terms of performance?' Yes they can."

