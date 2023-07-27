Bournemouth have announced the loan signing of goalkeeper Andrei Radu from Inter Milan.

The 26-year-old had loan spells last season with Italian side Cremonese and French club Auxerre.

He will be part of Bournemouth's squad for the 2023-24 season, with the option to make the move permanent.

Radu is the fourth player to sign for the Cherries this summer and will add strength to the goalkeeping department, after Mark Travers left Bournemouth earlier on Thursday to join Stoke City on loan.