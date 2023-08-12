Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham: Key stats

West Ham have drawn their opening Premier League match for the first time since 1994-95. The Hammers have now failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their past eight opening Premier League matches of the season.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their past four opening day Premier League matches (W2 D2), with all of those games coming at home.

Jarrod Bowen scored his first away Premier League goal since February 2022 at Leicester. His past 10 goals in the competition came at the London Stadium.