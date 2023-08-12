Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham: Key stats

  • West Ham have drawn their opening Premier League match for the first time since 1994-95. The Hammers have now failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their past eight opening Premier League matches of the season.

  • Bournemouth are unbeaten in their past four opening day Premier League matches (W2 D2), with all of those games coming at home.

  • Jarrod Bowen scored his first away Premier League goal since February 2022 at Leicester. His past 10 goals in the competition came at the London Stadium.

  • This 1-1 draw ended a run of three consecutive wins and clean sheets for West Ham against Bournemouth in the Premier League. The Cherries remain, however, without a league win against a West Ham side managed by David Moyes (D3 L3).

