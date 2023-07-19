Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaking about the return of Jonny Evans, as United beat Lyon 1-0 in a pre-season friendly: "He came to train with us, to work on his fitness and I thought it was a good idea to help each other out.

"We know he is a really experienced player but also a very good person. He will help the young players especially. It is a benefit for both sides.

"You can see he is a fine character and he is a leader. He understands football. He really contributed to the good performance of the team in the second half."