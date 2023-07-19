Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

A return of 24 goals in 57 first-team appearances is pretty good going for a 20-year-old.

In Benie Traore, Sheffield United will hope bags of potential can translate smoothly to the Premier League.

In 14 games this season in Sweden, Traore has helped himself to 12 goals, including a hat-trick in April against Hammarby.

In those matches, he’s had 23 shots on target, a conversion rate of 52%. That laser accuracy could prove handy for a Blades side not expected to be dominant upon promotion.

If you’re only getting the odd shot each game, then a striker who knows how to stick it in the back of the net could be the difference between scrapping at the bottom and mid-table security.

Sure, he’s been playing for a table-topping team against much weaker opposition than he will find in England, but at only 20 he has foundations to build on.

Last season, United often operated with Oli McBurnie as the scrapper up top and Iliman Ndiaye floating dangerously off him.

Slight, with quick feet and a keen turn of pace, Traore will offer a different dimension, at some points playing off the shoulder of the last defender, at others hugging the flanks and seeking to create havoc out wide.

Swedish defences found him too hot to handle. Blades fans will watch pre-season games with interest to see how Paul Heckingbottom aims to implement his new attacking weapon.