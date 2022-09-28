Phil McNulty, BBC chief football writer

The Trent Alexander-Arnold debate is growing, and Gareth Southgate not giving him a minute in the two Nations League games during the international break - indeed, not even including him in the matchday squad against Germany - only increases the noise.

Even his army of admirers will admit Alexander-Arnold has had a poor start to the season. So, Southgate can point out he is ignoring him on form grounds... but that leaves him open to suggestions of inconsistency, given the continued selection of the even more obviously struggling Maguire.

Many will be puzzled Southgate appears unable to find a use for such a naturally gifted performer, but he simply seems to feel he has others who will do the job he wants better than Alexander-Arnold - certainly in a defensive sense, where he has proved vulnerable.

Alexander-Arnold may still make England's World Cup squad, but nothing in Southgate's latest selections suggest he will be anywhere near the starting line-up.

W﻿hat are the other big decisions facing Southgate before the World Cup?