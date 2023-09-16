Wolves 1-3 Liverpool: Analysis

Tom Mallows, BBC Sport

A fourth defeat in five games leaves Wolves struggling near the foot of the Premier League, but there are reasons to be optimistic.

Gary O'Neil's side were the better side by a distance in the first half against Liverpool and deservedly went into the break in front.

Pedro Neto was excellent, deadline day signing Jeanricner Bellegarde impressed, while Joao Gomes and Mario Lemina were breathless in midfield.

But their first half efforts told after the break and they faded badly, allowing Liverpool to take a firm grip of the game.

How different would the outcome have been had Matheus Cunha not mistimed his jump six yards out with the goal at his mercy shortly before half-time?

Getting the team to perform across the whole 90 minutes will be O'Neil's obvious task in the coming weeks.

If they can replicate their performance in the first half against the Reds across a whole game, then they should soon start climbing the table.