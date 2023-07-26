David Martindale has "had the toolbet on" this summer to help build Livingston's new boardroom.

The Livi boss put his handyman skills and degree in construction project management to use as he strives to make the club "a better place."

“I project managed it, with my background and skillset I can help out, so I had the toolbelt on when I could," Martindale told Sky Sports.

“When I first came into this club nine years ago John McGlynn was the manager and his background was plumbing. John building ice baths out of wheelie bins and fixing the showers. I thought that was brilliant and I’ve just used my skillset to try and enhance the club.

“This is our home, it’s not just where we play football on a Saturday, it’s where we turn up to work every day.

“I come into work to make Livingston a better place if I can and that’s the message I try to pass on to the players.”